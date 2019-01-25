Alta-Aurelia earns Division 1 ratings

The Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech Team took eight entries to District Large Group Speech Contest in Denison on Saturday, Jan. 19. Four entries received a Division I rating which earned them a trip to State Large Group Speech Contest on Feb. 2:

Choral Reading: Nicole Jensen, Keaton Mork, Michael Ryherd, Caden Shea, Diogo Sliefert, Sydney Stanton, Nathan Weflen, Matthew Cummins, Alex DeRoos, Sierra Hill, Mallorie Jacobson, Ellie Kaskey, Jessica Larson and Abigail Marcos.