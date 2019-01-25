Alta-Aurelia earns Division 1 ratings

Alta-Aurelia speech participants Jessica Larson, Chrissy Sittinger and
Sierra Hill connect in an improv act at the Roxy Theatre last Wednesday.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:41am
The Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech Team took eight entries to District Large Group Speech Contest in Denison on Saturday, Jan. 19. Four entries received a Division I rating which earned them a trip to State Large Group Speech Contest on Feb. 2:
Choral Reading: Nicole Jensen, Keaton Mork, Michael Ryherd, Caden Shea, Diogo Sliefert, Sydney Stanton, Nathan Weflen, Matthew Cummins, Alex DeRoos, Sierra Hill, Mallorie Jacobson, Ellie Kaskey, Jessica Larson and Abigail Marcos.
