Zimmerman wins three matches by pin to lead Alta-Aurelia at HMS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:45am
Sam Zimmerman won all three of his matches by pin to help Alta-Aurelia win one of three duals in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament last Saturday.
The Warriors were defeated by Forest City 48-30. Nick Gaes began the dual with a win by pin in 3 minutes, 5 seconds at 220 pounds. Tyler Peterson was a winner by pin in 1:24 at 120 pounds.
Zimmerman stuck his opponent in 1:15 at 152, as did Brandon Mier in 13 seconds at 195 pounds.Alex DeRoos (182) won by forfeit.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.