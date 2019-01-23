Zimmerman wins three matches by pin to lead Alta-Aurelia at HMS

Sam Zimmerman won all three of his matches by pin to help Alta-Aurelia win one of three duals in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament last Saturday.

The Warriors were defeated by Forest City 48-30. Nick Gaes began the dual with a win by pin in 3 minutes, 5 seconds at 220 pounds. Tyler Peterson was a winner by pin in 1:24 at 120 pounds.

Zimmerman stuck his opponent in 1:15 at 152, as did Brandon Mier in 13 seconds at 195 pounds.Alex DeRoos (182) won by forfeit.