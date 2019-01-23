Women, Land and Legacy Group to hold presentation

Join the Pocahontas and Buena Vista Women, Land and Legacy Group for an educational presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Farm Credit Service in Storm Lake.

Valerie Weis from Farm Credit Service will present on land rental arrangements. Come learn about what types of land arrangements there are and which one would work best for you.

No cost, but pre-registration is required. To register, please call Larrette at BV NRCS at 732-3096 or email Larrette.kolbe@ia.usda.gov. RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 24.