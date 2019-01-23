Witter Gallery classes

Children’s mono-printing

Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-noon

Children will learn how to create a print using the mono-printing method. This is part of a series of adult and children’s printmaking classes the Witter Gallery will be offering in January and February. Cost is $12 with all materials included. Register by Feb. 6th.

Alcohol Ink Wine Glasses

Feb. 9, 1-2 p.m.

Just in time for Valentines Day, come create custom wine glasses using alcohol ink. Cost is $12 and includes all materials. Register by Feb. 6th.