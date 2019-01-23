Witter Gallery classes

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:23am
Children’s mono-printing
Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-noon
Children will learn how to create a print using the mono-printing method. This is part of a series of adult and children’s printmaking classes the Witter Gallery will be offering in January and February. Cost is $12 with all materials included. Register by Feb. 6th.
Alcohol Ink Wine Glasses
Feb. 9, 1-2 p.m.
Just in time for Valentines Day, come create custom wine glasses using alcohol ink. Cost is $12 and includes all materials. Register by Feb. 6th.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.