William Phillips

William “Bill” Phillips, 86, of Storm Lake died on Jan. 14, 2019, at Newell Good Samaritan Home.

Memorial services were Friday, Jan. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

William Louis Phillips, the son of William H. and Edith (Strodtman) Phillips was born on March 21, 1932, at Albert City. During his high school years, he was employed by Buena Vista County repairing and building country roads. Later he owned and operated a small gas station where Security Trust & Savings Bank drive-thru is now located.

On Aug. 27, 1950, Bill was united in marriage to Doloris “Dee” Darrow at St. John Lutheran Church at Storm Lake, and this union was blessed with six children: Steve, Rick, Deb, Jim, Dale and Dean. Bill and his father started a trucking business called Phillips and Phillips Trucking. Upon retiring, he enjoyed watching and caring for his horses and traveling. Bill was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Storm Lake.

His life and memory will be cherished and honored by his children which include: Steve (Peg) Phillips of Kernersville, N.C.; Rick (Donna) Phillips of Storm Lake; Deb Phillips Erickson of Minneapolis, Minn.; Jim (Renee Ehrig) Phillips of Sioux City; Dale (Maribeth) Phillips of Storm Lake; Dean (Barb) Phillips of Alta; grandchildren: Brad (Lori), Keith, Jodi (Steven), Katie, Craig (Jennifer), Willie, Chris (Tasha), Matt (Ana), Andy, Michael (Brandi), Elisha (John), Geo (Nicki), Katie (Matt), Rebecca (Jake), Krystal (Jason), Brandyn (Amanda), Nicholas, Lucas, Keith (Cecelia), Ashley (Dillon), Joe (Jesse), Joshua, J.I., April (Cody), Angela; several great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; his sister Judy (John) Huber of Ames; nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his wife, Dee, on Nov. 2, 2017; a grandson Nate Phillips; and his sister Myrna Vigil.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.