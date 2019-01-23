We’re still okay here, Paddy

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

A penpal from Ireland wrote in horror over the weekend wondering whatever happened to Catholic schools, to the USA, to our sense of shame, what with that awful video of teens in MAGA hats from Covington, Ky., confronting an old indigenous Vietnam vet.

It was a mixed-up affair, as America is, at the Lincoln Memorial where black Hebrew protesters merged with marchers for indigenous people while the white boys from suburban Cincinnati were sightseeing in their red caps after the March for Life, which was in confluence with the Women’s March. A recipe for confrontation, and the boys were eager. One stood and smirked nose-to-nose with the old man from the Omaha Nation, who might have wanted to teach those smart alecks a lesson. Others did the school chant with a tomahawk chop. One yelled “go back to the reservation.”

The video is more than an hour long, and watching it you can take whatever tribal posture you would like.

But the diocese apologized. So did the school. They are embarrassed. The boys, not so much. They used the defense that the other guys started it. That would have been overruled in the court of Sister Dominic, the enforcer back in the day at St. Mary’s High School, because you had put yourself in the near occasion of embarrassing yourself, your family and your school. Now go sit in the boiler room and think about Purgatory.

The old man said he feared for the spirit of the youth, and for our nation.

I can appreciate that as I have become an old man.

But I went back to St. Mary’s last week, and despite the absence of Sisters Dominic and Celine, it was not the picture of Covington. I was there to speak to the student body, a third of whom are Latino — that is, indigenous people. When I talked about their connection to the Ioway people who used to live here, they got it, old hat to them. They were here first, I told them. We imposed the borders by force. We impose the chaos. They smiled. The questions from the students regardless of color where thoughtful and probing, better than most college students.

They asked what they can do to overcome the politics of hate and division. All of them were interested in that topic.

Many have seen the inside of a packinghouse, or have scooped out a hoghouse. The boys from Covington may need operating instructions for a shovel, and certainly had not seen what the old Omaha man had. They are told by their parents and their peers that they are special, and somehow aggrieved. They were the victims. They had been taunted.

Most students in Storm Lake have a broader impression of the world. When you flee drug cartels in El Salvador you have a different sense of grievance and entitlement. The students at St. Mary’s, with class sizes under 20, are a tight-knit bunch. They know each other. It is more difficult to taunt or chant when you know what that other person might have been through. In Storm Lake, the stories are so compelling. The Padre peddles the gospel of love and visits the poor in a Nicaraguan sister parish beset by civil war. Here, the church musters what it can to bring people together, and it was evident in the student body.

Our national debate is formed by images on Instagram that disappear into the ether and reappear to reignite.

The everyday realities in the good old halls of St. Mary’s are different, I am pleased to report to Paddy of Kilkenny.

It says as much about the culture of the place as anything. Out here, we have learned that we need each other. That truth outlasts political spasms, which on dark January nights can make you wonder whether evil can win over good.