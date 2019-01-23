Thanks Bomgaars

Bomgaars held a Ladies’ Shopping Night in December to benefit community oncology services in Siouxland Bomgaars stores. Buena Vista Regional Medical Center received $647.14 from the Storm Lake Bomgaars store. The money was donated to the BVRMC Oncology & Infusion Center. Zena Olerich, patient advocate and Robin Koster, director of Oncology & Infusion accepted the check from Storm Lake Bomgaars’ employees.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.