St. Mary’s teams have rough time at Manson NW Webster

Panther boys fall by 29, girls by 19

Jake Heitman scored 12 points and added four rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Manson Northwest Webster defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s 74-45 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Manson.

The Cougars held an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. It was 41-19 at halftime and 55-32 after three periods.