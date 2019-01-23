St. Mary’s sending four ensembles to state speech festival

Left: The Ensemble Acting group “So You Want to be a Cheerleader”

from St. Mary’s High School is advancing to the state speech competition.

Participants include Alondra Melendez, Grace Murray, Jordan Jewett and

Vivian Keenan. Right: The St. Mary’s High School Ensemble Acting group

“Motivational Speaker” is one of four groups advancing to the state

competition with Cole Keenan, Dawson Miller, Kendall Snyder and

Gable Elsden.

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 9:49am

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School has four of their large group speech ensembles moving on to the state speech festival later this spring. They competed at the Large Group District Speech competition last weekend. Head speech coach is Deb Peters.

Groups advancing include:

The Short Film “The Friend” — with Alex Merten, Chase Hurd, Cole Keenan, Gabe Elsden, Mason Laven and Sam Peters.

TV News “FBS News” — with Alex Merten, Chase Hurd, Dawson Miller, Elli Jensen, Ellie Bacon, Gracelin Dahlhauser, Jake Heitman, Logan Merten and Mason Laven.

