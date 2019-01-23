St. Mary’s sending four ensembles to state speech festival

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School has four of their large group speech ensembles moving on to the state speech festival later this spring. They competed at the Large Group District Speech competition last weekend. Head speech coach is Deb Peters.

Groups advancing include:

The Short Film “The Friend” — with Alex Merten, Chase Hurd, Cole Keenan, Gabe Elsden, Mason Laven and Sam Peters.

TV News “FBS News” — with Alex Merten, Chase Hurd, Dawson Miller, Elli Jensen, Ellie Bacon, Gracelin Dahlhauser, Jake Heitman, Logan Merten and Mason Laven.