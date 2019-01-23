Smith, Ferguson go undefeated for Sioux Central in HMS Dual Invite

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:44am
Grant Smith and Josh Ferguson each won all four of their matches to lead Sioux Central in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Dual Tournament last Saturday.
The Rebels were defeated by West Monona 48-28. Nathan Harden won his match by major decision 17-3 at 113 pounds. Ferguson (120), Smith (126), Camryn Van Zee (132) and Gibson Olson (138) all won their matches by forfeit.
