Smith, Ferguson go undefeated for Sioux Central in HMS Dual Invite

Grant Smith and Josh Ferguson each won all four of their matches to lead Sioux Central in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Dual Tournament last Saturday.

The Rebels were defeated by West Monona 48-28. Nathan Harden won his match by major decision 17-3 at 113 pounds. Ferguson (120), Smith (126), Camryn Van Zee (132) and Gibson Olson (138) all won their matches by forfeit.