SL wrestlers pin pair in Lakes Conference double dual

Wed, 01/23/2019
Milton Duarte, Danney John and Aaron Ungs all won both of their matches by pin to help Storm Lake pick up a pair of wins in a Lakes Conference double dual last Thursday at Cherokee.
The Tornadoes beat Cherokee 54-21 and Western Christian 72-9.
Storm Lake won 10 matches against Cherokee. Colton Dreith won by pin in 46 seconds at 195 pounds, as did Ungs in 3:38 at 220.
Kail Shannon pinned his opponent in 41 seconds at 285 while Andrew Kutz won by decision 14-12 at 106.
