SL thumps Spencer to stay in Lakes Conference race

Storm Lake’s Mach Nyaw attempts a shot while

being guarded by Spencer’s Griffin Garnatz and

Chase Hough in last Thursday’s game. TIMES

photo by JAMIE KNAPP

SL thumps Spencer to stay in Lakes Conference race

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:56am

Tornadoes win, 69-60

When Storm Lake lost to Spencer earlier this season, the Tornadoes got off to a slow start and fell behind 8-0.

This time the Tornadoes started fast, and the result was atonement for that earlier defeat.

The Tornadoes used a 9-1 start to the game to set the tone as they were never threatened after that in defeating the Lakes Conference rival Tigers 69-60 last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.