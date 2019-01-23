SL thumps Spencer to stay in Lakes Conference race

Tornadoes win, 69-60

When Storm Lake lost to Spencer earlier this season, the Tornadoes got off to a slow start and fell behind 8-0.

This time the Tornadoes started fast, and the result was atonement for that earlier defeat.

The Tornadoes used a 9-1 start to the game to set the tone as they were never threatened after that in defeating the Lakes Conference rival Tigers 69-60 last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.