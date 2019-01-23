SL thumps Spencer to stay in Lakes Conference race

Storm Lake’s Mach Nyaw attempts a shot while
being guarded by Spencer’s Griffin Garnatz and
Chase Hough in last Thursday’s game. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Tornadoes win, 69-60
When Storm Lake lost to Spencer earlier this season, the Tornadoes got off to a slow start and fell behind 8-0.
This time the Tornadoes started fast, and the result was atonement for that earlier defeat.
The Tornadoes used a 9-1 start to the game to set the tone as they were never threatened after that in defeating the Lakes Conference rival Tigers 69-60 last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
