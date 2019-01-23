SL girls beat Spencer to pick up first Lakes Conference victory

Mary Yanga scored a career-high 18 points and Storm Lake used a 10-1 surge in the second quarter to take control as the Tornadoes picked up their first Lakes Conference win of the season by beating Spencer 41-32 last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Storm Lake held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but outscored the Tigers 10-1 in the second period to take a 21-10 halftime lead. It was 33-23 Tornadoes after three quarters.