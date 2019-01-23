Sioux Central girls get past Harris-LP in non-league play

Karly Boettcher finished with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals to help lead Sioux Central to a 51-44 win over Harris-Lake Park in a nonconference game last Thursday at Lake Park.

Harris-Lake Park led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Rebels used a 12-6 spurt to take a 20-16 halftime lead. It was 33-31 Sioux Central after the third quarter.

Taylor Krager scored 12 points for the Rebels. Maddy Mueller and Madison Sylvester each had six. Kally Fahnlander scored five points, Jenna Jessen four and Maggie Mueller one.