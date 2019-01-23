Singles Dance in Everly

Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m.

The band will be “The Jessie James Band” and the theme is “Circle of Friendship.”

Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join us for a fun evening of dancing.

There will be "mixers" to meet other dancers and lots of snacks to enjoy. Hope to see you there.