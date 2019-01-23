Red Hats visit The Daily Apple

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:15am
BY NANCY PLOEGER
Schaller Red Hats met at the Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Eleven ladies ate dinner at the Pizza Ranch in Storm Lake. We were happy to have Doris join us.
Amanda Walljasper-Tate from The Daily Apple in Storm Lake gave a very informative and interesting talk on essential oils that could help with health goals.
