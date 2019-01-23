Recipes featured in Schultes book, ‘Isabelle’s Upstairs Coffee Shop’

Carmella Schultes is the executive director of the Pocahontas
Chamber of Commerce.


MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
Carmella Schultes is a busy lady. She and her husband, Dr. Ken Schultes, live in Rolfe where she started a Airbnb in their 1917 farmhouse in 2015. She is executive director of the Pocahontas Chamber of Commerce. Carmella started a private coffee club in Pocahontas to visit to build a community who had not found their community. And she wrote a book, “Isabelle’s Upstairs Coffee Shop,” which is available on Amazon.
