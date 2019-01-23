RaNay Nedved

RaNay Eleanor Nedved, 63 of Lake City, formerly of Wall Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Memorial services for RaNay were held on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Inurnment will be at a later date.

RaNay was born on April 1, 1955, to Howard and Nancy Heun in Omaha, Neb. She attended school in Sac City where she grew up.

On April 1, 2017, RaNay was united in marriage to Chris Nedved. They made their home in Lake City. She loved being with all of her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, collecting chicken décor/items, and watching football games on television with Chris. RaNay worked at the hardware store in Wall Lake for over 20 years. She was retired, but still worked part time at the grocery store in Lake City. Her true passion was caring for and cooking for her family. RaNay will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband Chris Nedved of Lake City; son Aaron (Mary) Ausborn of Sac City; daughter Jessye Evers (Matt Blass) of Sac City; grandchildren: Branden, Faith and Aaron Ausborn Jr.; Scott and Brylee Freese; Jenna Evers; Joedon Brotherson; Bailey Blass; Jackie Evers; and Kali Huegerich; mother-in-law Mavis Nedved; many extended family members and friends.

RaNay was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Nancy; daughter Angela Evers; siblings: Randy, Rodney and Craig Huen; ex-father-in-law Ralph Freese; grandmother Helen Beck; and father-in-law Richard Nedved.