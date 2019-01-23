Priorities outlined for 88th assembly

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAN A. HUSEMAN

R-District 3, Aurelia

The first session of the 88th General Assembly convened at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2019. The opening day of a new session is filled with much pomp and ceremony. A new Speaker of the House is elected, leaders from both parties deliver speeches and the House of Representatives is officially organized. Members are administered the oath of office and we are off and running. This all took place on Monday as a joint session of the House and Senate was preparing to convene on Tuesday to welcome Kim Reynolds to the House chamber to deliver her Condition of the State address. She did indeed deliver that address, and I will highlight her remarks later in the newsletter.

Tuesday belonged to the Governor, but Wednesday morning was set aside to hear from Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady, and he delivered the Condition of the Judiciary to another joint session of the General Assembly.

Thursday morning, the Iowa National Guard was spotlighted as General Timothy Orr presented the Condition of the Guard address. It is humbling to honor all of our men and women who serve to protect and defend all of us. The rest of our time was spent organizing all of the committees and budget sub-committees which will be meeting over the next several months.

As I mentioned before, Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to the members of the General Assembly on Tuesday morning and she delivered a wonderful message. I am very proud of her.

Her address was precise and bold. She outlined her priorities for Iowans and was well received. Most of the proposals she talked about were debated during the last election campaign. They include: mental healthcare, especially children’s mental health, restoring felon voting rights, broadband internet, victim’s rights, workforce development and K-12 education funding. I will be writing about these issues in upcoming newsletters.

My committee assignments this session include: transportation, economic growth, administration and regulation, and I will also serve as vice-chair of the labor committee. In December, I was elected by my peers in the House Republican Caucus to serve as one of four house assistant majority leaders. This is a tremendous honor for me, and I am excited about this new challenge.

It is an honor and privilege to serve as your Representative in Des Moines, and I welcome your input and advice.

You may reach me at the Capitol during the week by phoning me at 515-281-3221, or at home is 712-434-5880. You may write me at the State Capitol, Des Moines, IA 50319. My home address is P.O. Box 398, Aurelia, IA 51005. If you have email, please contact me at dan.huseman@legis.iowa.gov.