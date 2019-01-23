No border wall

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This is an open letter to Donald Trump and was submitted to whitehouse.gov.

You should agree to reopen the government without funding for a border wall. First, you made a campaign promise that the U.S. taxpayers would not pay for a wall. Insisting on shutting down the government in order to break a promise makes you look ridiculous. Second, a wall would do little to advance the goal of border security. The vast majority of immigrants, drugs, and terrorists do not cross the border where a wall would be. And walls can be climbed over and tunneled under. Third, the Senate unanimously approved a spending package that did not include wall funding, and the House just passed the same bill. Opposing a large bipartisan consensus of Congress pits you against overwhelming public opinion. Fourth, it would show the world that we are racists, since there is no wall contemplated for the northern border. Fifth, the shutdown is putting an unfair burden on working people that you claim to be working for. Sixth, it would disrupt movement of wildlife and threaten several ecosystems. Last but not least it would be a symbol that America is no longer the land of opportunity. A wall would harm our image with the world. Fulfill your promise and don’t insist that we waste money on an ineffective counterproductive wall.

JIM ELIASON

Storm Lake