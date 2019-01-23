No. 9 SXC boys upend Harris-LP

Jake Hanson finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to help send No. 9 Sioux Central to a 63-48 win over Harris-Lake Park in a nonconference game last Thursday at Lake Park.

The Rebels (12-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter. It was 29-21 at halftime and 47-34 heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Hunter Decker scored 16 points for Sioux Central. Blake Cavanaugh and Prestan Samson each had seven points, Logan Grote six, Caleb Rock five and Ben Hargens four.