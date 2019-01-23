Newell-Fonda starts fast in win over Southeast Valley

Bryce Coppock poured in 35 points and added six rebounds, four assists and four steals as Newell-Fonda won its fifth straight game after a 79-56 triumph over Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Gowrie.

Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs extended their lead to 44-27 by halftime. It was 62-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Coppock made 10 of 22 field goals, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range. He was 10 of 12 from the free throw line.