N-F girls cruise to another lopsided win

Newell-Fonda outscored Southeast Valley 22-7 in the first quarter and then slapped a 25-2 surge on the Jaguars in the second quarter as the top-ranked Mustangs went on to win 66-18 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Gowrie.

Southeast Valley led 47-9 at halftime and 55-13 after three quarters.

Ella Larsen led the Mustangs with 14 points. Maggie Walker had 11 and Megan Morenz 10.

Bailey Sievers tallied eight points, Emma Stewart six and Ellie Lago five. Camryn Wilken, Macy Sievers and Olivia Larsen all scored four points.