Heitman to run track at Morningside

Storm Lake St. Mary’s senior Jake Heitman signed a letter of intent last Thursday to run track at Morningside College. Pictured with Jake are, front row: mom, Christy, and dad, Dan. Second row: St. Mary’s athletic director Kelby Homeister, Morningside assistant track and field coach Aaron Fuller, and brother, John.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.