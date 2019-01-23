GK Storm takes second place in gymnastics opener

GK Storm and Blaze Silver and Gold teams celebrate their second-place
finishes at the All-American Invite last weekend, the first meet of their
competitive season.
The GK Storm gymnastics team competed at the All-American Invite last weekend in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Gymnasts scored individually in the four events (vault, bars, beam, floor) and also as a team with their GK Blaze teammates from LeMars. The GK Gold team brought home first place. The Silver team placed second as a team and the bronze team took fourth.
Amber Hofmeister was all-around champion in her age group in the Gold division with an all-around score of 36.350. She placed first on vault (9.150), bars (8.950) and beam (9.500), and fourth on floor (8.750).
