Storm Lake and Little Storm Lake: Most of the lake has around 9-13 inches of ice. Be aware of a pressure seam running along the west portion of the lake and an open area near the big island. Use caution if venturing out and check ice thickness often. Walleye and yellow perch are both fair.

