The Expressions to rock BV Reserves dance

Don’t miss the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Reserves annual dance and silent auction coming up Feb. 9 from 8 p.m.-midnight at the Alta Community Center. The Expressions will entertain. This longtime Northwest Iowa band has a deep-rooted love of rock and roll. The Expressions were founded in 1967 and are still playing today, the current lineup has been together since 1985 and has performed at more than 1,500 gigs. They are: Kevin Christie, Michael Berkland, Rollie Jensen and Craig Phillips. Free-will donations will be accepted.

