Else earns runner-up finish for RV

Lucas Else finished as a runner-up at 106 pounds to highlight Ridge View’s performance in the OA-BCIG Invitational last Saturday in Ida Grove.

Else won his quarterfinal match by major decision 10-0. He was defeated in the finals by pin in 1:13.

Zander Ernst placed fourth at 132 pounds. He was defeated by pin in 1:14, won by decision 7-5 and was defeated by pin in 3:21.

Ethan Thomas took sixth at 126 pounds. He lost by pin in 3:17, lost by pin in 3:18 and was defeated by technical fall 20-5 in the fifth-place match.