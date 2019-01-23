Delbert Johnson, 90, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Private family burial was be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Delbert Gustaf Johnson, the son of Oscar and Thora (Nelson) Johnson, was born on Oct. 30, 1928 in Hill City, Minn. As an infant, he was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hill City, Minn. He was later confirmed at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee.

In his youth, he attended grade school in Aurelia, where he graduated.

After high school, Delbert enlisted in the United States Army where he faithfully served his country from Feb. 6, 1951 until Jan. 23, 1953 during the Korean War.

On March 20, 1955, Delbert was united in marriage to Norma Jean Hansen in Newell. The couple was blessed with five children: Mark, Jana, Lora, Lisa and Brad.

Throughout his life, Delbert shared his love of Christ. He was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He was very involved in his church through being an elder, trustee and usher.

Delbert worked as a brick mason until 2004. He took great pride in all his projects throughout Storm Lake and the surrounding area.

In his free time, Delbert loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed growing cucumbers to make pickles and would crank homemade ice cream to share with his family. Above all, Delbert loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren. Family get togethers and hosting 4th of July were always highlights throughout his life. He was always his family’s biggest fan and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Norma of Storm Lake; his children: Mark Johnson of Fort Dodge; Jana (Matt) Weiss of Ames; Lora Johnson of Marion; Lisa (Mike) Sahr of Woodbury, Minn.; Brad (Kelly) Johnson of Storm Lake; sister, Ethel (Mel) Kunze of Austin, Texas; grandchildren: Jessica (Jay) Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.; Andy (Krystina) Weiss of Alexandria, Minn.; Ellen (Gunnar) Wyatt of Carlisle; Taylor Oakley of Burnsville, Minn.; Regan (Nolan) Christians of Cedar Rapids; Sydney, Harry and Lincoln Oakley of Marion; Brady and Paige Sahr of Woodbury, Minn.; two great-grandchildren: Ada Wyatt of Carlisle and Carter Christians of Marion; and extended family and friends.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Thora Johnson; brothers: Melvin, Vernon, Richard and Ervin Johnson; and sister, Lucille Howard; also niece, Mary Hansen Anderson.