David Berkland

Services for David L. Berkland, 84, of Emmetsburg, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Fairville. Interment will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairville. Arrangements are under the care of Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.

David LaVern Berkland, son of Ernest and Sylvia (Larsen) Berkland, was born Feb. 28, 1934 on his parents’ farm near Fenton. He began his education in Center Country school, completing first through eighth grades. This school house is now on display at the Palo Alto County Fairgrounds in Emmetsburg. Following eighth grade, David attended Fenton High School, graduating in 1952.

On Aug. 1, 1952, David was united in marriage to Beverly Potratz at her parents’ farm. David and Bev were blessed with three children.

In 1953 David began farming on a farm three and a half miles south and two miles west of Fenton. He raised corn, beans, hogs, cattle and chickens. David also had milk cows in his early years of farming.

He was a devoted and active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Fairville, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and taught high school and adult Bible classes. David also held numerous church offices throughout the years. He was an A.S.C.S committee member, served on the Fenton Elevator Board, was a master pork producer and a board member for Boone Valley A.G.P.

David loved music. He enjoyed singing, polka dancing and listening to Lawrence Welk, Bandwagon and Guy Lombardo. He also enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends, especially Pass the Card, TIC, 500 and Pinochle. David also played Dart Ball for his men’s church group. He enjoyed attending Okoboji Summer Theatre productions and concerts performed by the Barbershop group, Glenn Henriksen and other community groups. David will certainly be remembered for his delightful conversations and reminiscing about previous times. He loved to joke with people and share stories about his casino fun.

He was truly a family man in all sense of the word, being a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

David and Bev moved into Emmetsburg in 2007 and due to health issues David moved to Lakeside Lutheran Home in 2012.

He passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the age of 84 with his devoted wife and caretaker by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Sylvia Berkland and Bev’s parents, Alvin and Luella Potratz.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Berkland of Emmetsburg; his children: Michael (Feryle) Berkland of Storm Lake; Paula (Chuck) Tippie of Emmetsburg; Jeffrey (Beverly) Berkland of Okoboji; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers: Stanley (Kathy) Berkland of Fenton; Steve (Jackie) Berkland of Spirit Lake; and Tim (Pame Carrott) Berkland of Fairmont, Minn.; a sister, Donna Ismir of Fort Collins, Colo.; nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.