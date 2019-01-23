Coltin Schachtner Kramer represents Morningside College Ag Club at national convention

Morningside College student Coltin Schachtner Kramer, son of Clay Kramer and Heather Schachtner of Fonda, attended the 91st Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis with the Morningside College Ag Club.

Schachtner Kramer is a 2017 graduate of Newell Fonda High School. He and three other Morningside students participated in a Quiz Bowl competition at the convention and placed seventh.