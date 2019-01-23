BVU salvages a victory in ARC Duals

Buena Vista dropped duals against 12th-ranked Central 40-3 and to third-ranked Wartburg 44-3 before it wrapped up the American Rivers Conference Duals by defeating the University of Dubuque 27-21 last Saturday in Waverly.

Brad Kerkhoff notched the lone victory for BVU in the opener with the Dutch while Kevin Pape picked up the team’s only win during the dual against the Knights.