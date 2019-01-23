BVRMC emergency services visits Storm Lake schools

Pictured is school nurse Twyla Kleen discussing the emergency plan with
BVRMC’s Emergency Services Department.
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Services visited the various buildings in the Storm Lake Community School District.
Annually the ambulance crew visits the schools to discuss and review the school’s emergency protocols. When an emergency happens, it’s important to keep children as calm as possible and not interrupt their daily activities. The school nurses play a vital role in this process. Each school has a designated location set for the ambulance, this way there is less confusion during an emergency.
