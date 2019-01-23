Beginning Sewing Basics

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Buena Vista County will host an adult winter workshop on Feb. 7 at the Buena Vista County office, 824 Flindt Drive, Storm Lake.

This workshop will introduce participants to the basics of sewing. Learn about terminology, tools, supplies and resources to start you on your way to a new, fun, relaxing and rewarding hobby. Leann Baumhover, experienced seamstress will help you get started sewing. You will leave the workshop with a simple table runner that you have created.