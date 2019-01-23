Beavers indulge Star Wars visions

Alta-Aurelia graduate Cody Goodwin of Linn Grove designed this
Yedi-like “Talz.”
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 9:28am
Interim students sketch characters from far away
BY DOLORES CULLEN
A class about a galaxy far, far away has turned out to be quite popular during Buena Vista University’s 2019 January Interim.
With the title “Designing Creatures and Characters for Star Wars,” one would think the art majors would have the advantage, but, no.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.