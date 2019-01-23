Beavers indulge Star Wars visions

Alta-Aurelia graduate Cody Goodwin of Linn Grove designed this
Yedi-like “Talz.”

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 9:28am

Interim students sketch characters from far away

BY DOLORES CULLEN

A class about a galaxy far, far away has turned out to be quite popular during Buena Vista University’s 2019 January Interim.

With the title “Designing Creatures and Characters for Star Wars,” one would think the art majors would have the advantage, but, no.

