Be an informed citizen, caucus

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations on being a Pulitzer Prize recipient.

I am a third and fourth generation immigrant. Five of my uncles served in WWII and returned; one of whom is still alive. My three brothers served in Vietnam. My dad was county commissioner. My immigrant grandfather served as a state representative in the Iowa General Assembly. Along with a son who served eight years in the United States Navy, another son who is a former EMT and a daughter that has 31+ years of experience as a special education teacher. My personal interest in government began in Mr. Trudean’s ninth grade civics class with those thick red books. Again in 1956 in a government class during an election year. Spirited high school discussions. In 1968 after the Democratic Convention in Chicago, the rules changed and allowed more individual participation at the Caucus level. I began by stuffing envelopes for Jimmy “Who” Carter. I have personally spoken with every Democratic candidate for U.S. President. The last being Joe and Jill Biden and now Elizabeth Warren. I have been a delegate to county, district, and state conventions several times. I have been a qualified election official for several Presidential elections. I’ve driven the press van for Gary Hart across northern Iowa (the Secret Service wouldn’t let us stop to remember Buddy Holly, Roger Peterson, etc at the Surf Ballroom.) I’ve gone to New Hampshire campaigning for Tom Harkin for President.

In all that history did I ever learn our government was to be anything other than three co-equal branches — Legislative, Judicial and Executive. In all the meet and greets the candidates I’ve done from my experience the first time a candidate forays into Iowa there has been, this early; a “crowd of 5-10 or 15 at most were county officials. I was totally astounded at the turnout for Elizabeth Warren. The voters usually aren’t that motivated this early.

What with the deficit our great-grandkids will bear, finding an honorable solution to the refugee and immigrant situations; and the tax cuts for the top 1% is causing trouble for everyone’s IRA’s etc. And the deficit to rise some more!

God Bless anyone willing to devote time, energy, resources, and personal sacrifice to run for public office to make this county workable and safe for all of us. We need leaders who will respect the three co-equal branches framed in the constitution. I urge all of the participants at Ms. Warren’s rally to stay involved, attend other candidate rallies, and become informed and attend the caucus in your precinct for your candidate in the 2020 election. You won’t regret it. You’ll also meet some very concerned citizens.

Thanks for listening.

ANNABELLE CHINDLUND

Storm Lake