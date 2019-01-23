Audit released for Storm Lake Schools

Cornwell, Frideres, Maher & Associates, P.L.C., CPA’s released an audit report on the Storm Lake Community School District in Storm Lake.

The district’s revenues totaled $34,273,154 for the year ending June 30, 2018, a 0.1 percent increase from the prior year. Revenues included $9,573,217 in local tax, charges for service of $3,100,629, operating grants, capital grants, contributions and restricted interest of $7,063,999, unrestricted interest of $46,712 and other general revenues of $14,488,597.