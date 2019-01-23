Ask the Cardiologist Lunch and Learn

Come and ask the cardiologist your heart questions. Buena Vista Regional Medical Center hosts Herbert Hartman III, MD, F.A.C.C. during a luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Kallmer Education Center from noon to 1 p.m.

Seating is limited, please call for a reservation at 213-8683 by Feb. 4. This event is sponsored by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.