Ask the Cardiologist Lunch and Learn

Ask the Cardiologist Lunch and Learn

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:18am

Come and ask the cardiologist your heart questions. Buena Vista Regional Medical Center hosts Herbert Hartman III, MD, F.A.C.C. during a luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Kallmer Education Center from noon to 1 p.m.

Seating is limited, please call for a reservation at 213-8683 by Feb. 4. This event is sponsored by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. 

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.