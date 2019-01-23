Alta-Aurelia comes up short to Cherokee in OT

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:49am
Tyler Hanks scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia came up short 57-55 to Cherokee in overtime last Thursday at Alta.
Alta-Aurelia jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-22 Warriors at halftime, but Cherokee cut the deficit to 39-37 by the end of the third quarter. It was 52-52 at the end of regulation.
