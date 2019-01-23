2 DIE WHEN FAMILY GOES UNDER ICE

The rescuers were visibly moved after bringing three children to shore.
Here Lt. Adam Kutz has a hug for fellow firefighter Francisco Vazquez.
In the foreground is firefighter Curtis Wahlberg. TIMES photos by
DOLORES CULLEN
Father, son perish; 2 flown for care; sheriff bans vehicles on lake
ATV falls through in same area
A father and son died, and two girls were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, after their vehicle fell through Storm Lake’s ice Sunday evening.
A lifelong friend said Zack Newlon, 40, of Anthon and orginally of Aurelia, died with his son, Blaire, age eight.
