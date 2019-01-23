That’s blackmail

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

President Trump dangled what appeared to be an enticement in front of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Give $5 billion for a border wall, and he will reopen the government and give Dreamers a three-year reprieve. Pelosi was right to reject a deal that was no deal at all. Holding young innocents hostage to his empty campaign promise — in a crisis of his own making — is simply dealing against himself.

Dreamers should never have been put in this position.

They were brought here by their undocumented parents, almost all of whom sought a better life for their children through hard work to which they were recruited by US corporations.

The United States Senate by strong bipartisan margins twice passed comprehensive immigration reform packages and each time the House denied them. The President has blown up at least two deals that would have led to his border wall and a permanent solution for Dreamers. And, the Republican-controlled Senate voted just a few weeks ago to reopen the government until Trump put the kibosh on it at the urging of that temptress Ann Coulter.

Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are twiddling their thumbs doing nothing. They could end the shutdown, and then resume a serious discussion about immigration, once the federal workers resume getting paid. The Democrats have indicated they are willing to bargain, offering an extra $1 billion for border security on top of the $1.6 billion already allocated to border security but not spent — in part by Trump’s and the Senate’s shutdown.

To say that allowing a three-year reprieve of marching orders for Dreamers — and only those currently signed up — is a sign of giving something up is a fraud. Trump was the one who voided President Obama’s temporary orders protecting Dreamers. He takes something away and offers to give half of it back, deeming that a good-faith offer. Again, we prove that immigrants are mere chattel to be traded by President Trump. That is how he thinks about these young men and women of aspiration and good faith.

This is a Republican Senate shutdown prompted by an impetuous tyrant who can’t seem to get his way. There is no negotiating around that. The burden lies with McConnell, Grassley and Ernst, because the House cannot negotiate with a petulant child.

More secret government

The Iowa Senate Republicans have declared that subcommittee meetings will now be conducted in secret, out of the public view, for the sake of expediency. It would be easier and faster to legislate without committees at all, or even without a Senate and House, but we have created this inconvenience of checks and balances on government in hopes of preventing corruption or tyranny. Public observation of government is a right, as expressed in the spirit of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, and Iowa always has been a good government state devoted to transparency and honesty.

We are chipping away at that foundation.

There are more than 60 exemptions to the Iowa Public Records Law. The Iowa Open Meetings Law likewise is riddled with exemptions and skirted with the telephone calls or walking quorum. The Iowa Public Information Board does not take its charge of enforcing either of those laws seriously. And, obviously, Senate Republicans are contemptuous of the public seeing how sausage is made by subcommittees and then converted into law.

They don’t want people to examine Medicaid funding that closely, or see how it is playing out among legislators. Or, they don’t want the public to know that actually nothing is happening at those subcommittee meetings but everything is happening among the Republican leaders and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Closing off government makes the public apathetic at best and cynical at worst. They begin to believe that if they cannot even witness government in operation, or read about it through their proxy the press, then they really have no stake in it. And that is the way the money would like to have things done.

It doesn’t stop there. The Republicans also want to politicize the selection of judges by throwing lawyers off nominating commissions. The next step will be to get rid of the non-partisan legislative redistricting that should be the model of the nation.

All of these things were created by good government advocates like Harold Hughes and Bob Ray, and upheld by Tom Vilsack and Terry Branstad.

It looks to us like we are throwing that reputation of open government, by the people for the people, overboard.