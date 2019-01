Phil Rasmussen, known to many as “Uncle Phil,” 66, of Omaha, Neb. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 following complications of a brief illness.

Visitation will be held in Omaha on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., with services following at 11 a.m. Casual attire is welcomed.