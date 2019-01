James Thompson, 55, of Sioux City, formerly of Terril, died on Jan. 15, 2019 in Sioux City.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 4-7 p.m. with a short memorial service from 4-4:30 p.m. all at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.