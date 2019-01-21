Patricia Schuler

Patricia “Pat” Schuler, 92, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. There will be a rosary at 9:15 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Parish. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is charge of the arrangements.