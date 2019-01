Services for David L. Berkland, 84, of Emmetsburg, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Fairville. Interment will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairville. Arrangements are under the care of Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.

David passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with his devoted wife and caretaker by his side.