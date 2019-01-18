What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School
Monday: Chicken nuggets, bun, baked beans, corn, peaches and milk
Tuesday: Taco straw hats, chips, cheese, broccoli and carrots, applesauce and milk
Wednesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, banana and roll
Thursday: Italian dunkers, pizza sauce, peas, carrots, mixed fruit and milk
Friday: Cheese omelet, blueberry muffin, hashbrowns, strawberries and milk
Dinner Date
Monday: Hot roast beef sandwich, broccoli, banana half and vanilla pudding
