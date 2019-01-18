What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School

Monday: Chicken nuggets, bun, baked beans, corn, peaches and milk

Tuesday: Taco straw hats, chips, cheese, broccoli and carrots, applesauce and milk

Wednesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, banana and roll

Thursday: Italian dunkers, pizza sauce, peas, carrots, mixed fruit and milk

Friday: Cheese omelet, blueberry muffin, hashbrowns, strawberries and milk

Dinner Date

Monday: Hot roast beef sandwich, broccoli, banana half and vanilla pudding

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.