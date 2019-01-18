Vehicle stays under ice

It is not known when Storm Laker Ryan Mohr’s side-by-side vehicle will be pulled out of the lake.

“Its actually the responsibility of the owner to have it removed,” says Brent Koppie, state conservation officer for Buena Vista and Cherokee counties.

Mohr was riding the side-by-side the night of Dec. 29 when it went into open water. The attorney climbed out and survived but the vehicle sank to the bottom.