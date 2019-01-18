Trivia night moved to Forum

Get your teams together for Storm Lake School District Foundation’s Trivia Night. The popular event, coming up Feb. 2, has been moved from Lake Avenue Lounge to the Forum at Buena Vista University for more space, says organizer and Community Ed Director Joe Kucera.

“Lake Avenue Lounge was a great venue and gracious hosts,” said Kucera, “but we simply keep growing.”

There were 20 tables last year and there are plans for 24-plus this year.