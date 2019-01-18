Tornadoes start slow in loss to Carroll

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 11:05am
Carroll led from start to finish as the Tigers handed Storm Lake a 54-29 setback in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Carroll raced out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-12 at halftime and 42-21 heading into the fourth period of play.
The Tigers had four players in double figures, led by Ashley Onken’s 13 points.
The Tornadoes (2-12) were led by Holly Dierenfield, who scored nine points. Rachel Bozonie added seven, Skylar Cole five and Mary Yanga four. Jessica Slight and Sam Louwagie each scored two points.
