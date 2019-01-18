Storm Laker’s son is manager for Beyoncé, Jay Z

Steve Pamon accompanied Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles to the podium
to accept Beyoncé’s Video of the Year award for “Formation” at the BET
(Black Entertainment Television) Awards June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé had to leave early to catch a flight for a concert. Getty Images
photo used with permission
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/18/2019 - 10:12am
Steve Pamon, son of Storm Lakers Steven Pamon Sr. and step-son of Dionne Pamon has a very prestigious job in the entertainment world.
He’s the manager of superstar couple Jay Z and Beyoncé.
According to an article in Fortune magazine in 2016 “Pamon from JP Morgan Chase took the role of COO of Beyonce’s management company Parkwood Entertainment, which encompasses artist management, production, tours, film, television and apparel.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.