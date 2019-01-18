Storm Laker’s son is manager for Beyoncé, Jay Z

Steve Pamon, son of Storm Lakers Steven Pamon Sr. and step-son of Dionne Pamon has a very prestigious job in the entertainment world.

He’s the manager of superstar couple Jay Z and Beyoncé.

According to an article in Fortune magazine in 2016 “Pamon from JP Morgan Chase took the role of COO of Beyonce’s management company Parkwood Entertainment, which encompasses artist management, production, tours, film, television and apparel.